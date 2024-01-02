Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwaitis visiting Iraq for hunting purposes are advised to comply with local laws and regulations, the Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO - A delegation of the Kuwaiti Navy inspected Egyptian naval units that have recently joined the Egyptian fleet, in the coastal city of Alexandria.
BEIRUT - A leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, was killed when an Israeli aircraft rigged with explosives sneaked into the capital's suburbs and rammed into a Hamas office in an apartment building.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinians are the victims of a "genocide" committed against them by Israeli forces, the spokesman for the Palestinian President Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, citing death of some 22,000 Palestinians amid the violence.
AMMAN - Israel occupation forces carried out an air aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan that targeted some locations in the Damascus countryside, a Syrian army source announced.
WASHINGTON - The United States dismissed as irresponsible the statements by Israeli ministers on resettling Palestinians outside.
ISTANBUL - The Interior Minister of Turkiye Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrest of 33 people accused of spying for Israeli occupation in a security operation that included eight Turkish states, including Istanbul where most were captured, according to state-run TRT News channel.
CAIRO - The Somali government strongly condemned the Ethiopian government signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region to use its Red Sea port of Berbera without the approval of the federal government.
TOKYO - The number of deaths due to the catastrophic earthquake that struck Japan has risen to 48, the Japanese national news broadcaster (NHK) reported.
ISLAMABAD - At least four "terrorists", including a suicide bomber, were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, said military. (end) ibi
