ADATA Signs MOU With TAICCA To Establish The ADATA Cultural Technology Fund For Future Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan – In order to enhance ADATA Group's long-term development goals and assist the country of Taiwan in constructing a stronger ecosystem for cultural content industries, ADATA Technology Co ., Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) to jointly establish a new fund for investing in the development, production, and distribution of cultural content.

Simon Chen, chairman of ADATA, is optimistic that with the combined resources of the nation and like-minded corporations, the production of Taiwanese cultural content can make a lasting impact on the international stage.

In the 23 years since its establishment, ADATA has been a great advocate and supporter of Taiwan's flourishing cultural content industry. In addition to investments in numerous film and television productions and endeavours, the company also secured the operating rights for one of Taiwan's most beautiful libraries in 2022. This 20-year collaboration was made possible by working directly with heavyweight entities in the country's cultural sphere. In 2023, ADATA invested in Digital Domain, a global leader in visual effects, injecting AI technology into the development of high-quality digital content.

Additionally, ADATA has a major stake in the largest collection of vinyl records in Asia, and plans to share access to that collection with the world in the near future. The Vinyl Museum is located in Taipei and will officially open its doors to the public in 2024, exhibiting 1.01 million classic vinyl records and 101 antique record players.

ADATA's gaming sub-brand, Xtreme Performance Gear (XPG ), already established its own science fiction IP, Xtreme Saga, starring original characters such as their brand ambassador, Mera, back in 2019. Through the efforts of XPG's in-house development team, Xtreme Saga has already released several types of content, including animation, comics, and a full-length novel, solidifying both the IP and the brand as major players in the international content production industry. It is because of these achievements in cultural content development and advocacy that ADATA Group has been recognized by the TAICCA and invited to help collectively enhance Taiwan's cultural prowess on the world stage by injecting new technological and cultural innovations through cross-industry and cross-domain collaborations.

Simon Chen stated that the newly established joint fund would be a significant catalyst for bolstering the country's cultural industry. The content developed through investment from the new fund will encompass several entertainment mediums including but not limited to audio, visual, and s cultural impact can and will grow exponentially and profitably for many years to come, allowing countless opportunities in fields such as production, publishing, distribution, exhibition, brokerage, and tourism.

ADATA will align with the TAICCA to accelerate the group's business interests in gaming hardware, IP development, animation, cultural advocacy, and investment in research and development, ushering in a new age of Taiwanese leadership in the technological and cultural sectors. By forging alliances across industrial and cultural boundaries, Simon Chen hopes to raise global awareness of Taiwan's cultural identity to new heights.

In recognition of ADATA Technology's enduring support and contributions to cross-domain cultural content in Taiwan, Homme Tsai, chairperson of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA ), expresses sincere appreciation.

Tsai underscores that the collaborative support provided by initiatives such as the TAICCA and ADATA Joint Fund, the 1 plus 4-T Content Plan, T-Comics, Cultural and Creative Industry Tax Incentive System, and the National Development Fund (NDF) has the potential to significantly fortify Taiwan's cultural content industry.

Encompassing ACG (Animation, Comics, Games) and cutting-edge cultural technologies such as AI, post-production special effects, and virtual studios. This collective effort not only promises multifaceted advancements but also positions the convergence of Taiwan's culture and technology on a global stage, presenting a distinctive opportunity for unparalleled recognition.

The post ADATA signs MOU with TAICCA to establish the ADATA Cultural Technology Fund for future innovation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .