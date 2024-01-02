Ruling DPP Can Still Lose Taiwan's Presidency

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan is leading in the polls for the coming presidential election by 3-5 percentage points but it's unclear whether such an advantage can last until election day on January 13.

Media and research institutions on Tuesday released their last polls before the election. Under election rules they will be banned from announcing more polls in the next 11 days to keep new results from affecting voters' choices.



DPP candidate Lai Ching-te and his deputy Hsiao Bi-khim have a rating of 32% while Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih and his deputy Jaw Shau-kong have 27%, a survey conducted by the United Daily News showed. Taiwan People's Party's Ko Wen-je and his deputy Cynthia Wu have about 21%.



Lai's team has a popularity of 38.9%, compared with Hou's team's 35.8% and Ko's team's 22.4%, a poll conducted by the ETtoday. Several other polls also showed a similar pattern.

A survey conducted by My-formosa , a Taiwanese media company, showed that Lai's team can get 5.6-5.76 million votes, or 40.6-41.8% of all votes. It said Hou's team can get 5.06-5.21 million votes, or 36.7-38.5% of all votes, while Ko's team can win 2.84-2.99 million votes, or 20.6-21.7% of all votes.