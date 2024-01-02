SK Hynix To Exhibit AI Memory Leadership At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SK hynix to highlight role of memory chips in AI era

Ultra-high performance of HBM3E, interactive AI fortuneteller to be displayed Company to solidify AI memory leadership, seek acceleration of business turnaround SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", com ) announced today that it will showcase the technology for ultra-high performance memory products, the core of future AI infrastructure, at

CES 2024, the most influential tech event in the world taking place from January 9 through 12 in Las Vegas.





SK hynix said that it will highlight its future vision represented by its Memory Centric* at the show and promote the importance of memory products accelerating the technological innovation in the AI era and its competitiveness in the global memory markets.

*Memory Centric: An SK hynix vision where memory products play a pivotal role in ICT devices

The company will run a space titled SK Wonderland jointly with other major SK Group affiliates including SK Inc., SK Innovation and SK Telecom, and showcase its major AI memory products including HBM3E.

SK hynix plans to provide HBM3E, the world's best-performing memory product that it successfully developed in August, to the world's largest AI technology companies by starting mass production from the first half of 2024.

At SK Group's space with an amusement-park theme, SK hynix will display an AI Fortuneteller where the generative AI technology based on HBM3E is applied. The AI fortuneteller is expected to give visitors fresh fun by creating an image of their cartoon characters based on their own faces and reading New Year fortunes.

SK hynix's leading AI technology will also be displayed at the SK ICT Family Demo Room jointly run by other SK ICT companies. The company will showcase Compute Express Link(CXL**), next-generation interface, a test product of Computational Memory Solution(CMS), memory solution that integrates the computational functions of CXL, and Accelerator-in-Memory based Accelerator(AiMX***), a processing-in-memory chip-based accelerator card with low-cost and high-efficiency for generative AI.

**CXL(Compute Express Link): a PCIe-based next-generation interconnect protocol, on which high-performance computing systems are based ***AiMX(Accelerator-in-Memory based Accelerator): SK hynix's accelerator card product that specializes in large language models using GDDR6-AiM chips

Particularly, CXL memory, along with HBM, is one of the core products in the limelight with the rise of AI technology. SK hynix plans to commercialize 96GB and 128GB CXL 2.0 memory solutions based on DDR5 in the second half for shipments to AI customers.

"We are thrilled to showcase our technology, which has risen to the core of the AI infrastructure in the U.S., home to AI technology," said Justin Kim, President (Head of AI Infra) at SK hynix. "SK hynix will step up its efforts for collaboration with global players, while seeking to accelerate a turnaround in business with its leadership in the AI memory space."

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at com , href="" rel="nofollow" skhyni .

