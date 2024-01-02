Satwant Atwal Gets Additional Charge Of Himachal DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 3 (IANS) Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (DGP).

Trivedi is presently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, with additional charge of the post of ADGP CID.

Earlier, the government removed IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from the post of DGP following the Himachal Pradesh High Court directive. He has been shifted to the state's Ayush Department as Principal Secretary.

The High Court on December 26 directed the government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra Superintendent of Police so that they don't influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.

