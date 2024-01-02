(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to

This comprehensive analysis of the evolving global automotive technology market covers key application areas such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, connected cars, and electric vehicles (EVs). ADAS is scrutinized in terms of its intricate test solutions for electronic control units (ECUs) and domain control units (DCUs).

The transformation of infotainment systems, from traditional car radios to advanced interfaces with Bluetooth, touchscreens, and GPS, is explored, in addition to validation procedures for navigation, wireless connectivity, and device interoperability. The study dives into connected car testing, encompassing V2X technologies, performance monitoring, and EV testing, and covers battery modules, powertrain components, and charging technologies.

This outlook focuses on the current market trends and the demand for advanced infrastructure enhancement in the global EV testing market. An in-depth analysis of prevailing market trends, catalysts, restraints, and sustainability considerations is provided. The study concludes with prominent growth prospects that arise from the evolving landscape within this industry. The base year for this analysis is 2023.

Sustainability and Autonomous Car & EV Test Equipment



The Importance of Sustainability in the Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Market

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals Important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - 6G Impact

Growth Opportunity Universe



Smart City EV Charging Integration

Electric Buses and EV Fleet

R&D Collaboration with Automakers Development of Advanced Battery Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Autonomous Car and Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channel Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ADAS



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infotainment



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Cars



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Vehicles



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

