James Avery Artisan Jewelry Launches New Valentine's Day Collection

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the launch of the Valentine's Day Collection. Whether you're gifting to a sister, best friend, significant other or treating yourself, the new James Avery designs are a special way to express your feelings and create lasting moments.

"At James Avery, crafting reminders of memories and connections is at the core of all we do," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "The Valentine's Day season is no exception. From delicate hearts to sweet affirmations, our jewelry is crafted to honor and celebrate love."

The new designs feature earrings, rings, necklaces and many colorful styles with sparkling gemstones and hand enameling by our artisans in the Texas Hill Country. Additionally, as part of the launch, the Heart Gemstone, Enamel Connected Hearts and Furry Friends Collections are being expanded.

The Heart Gemstone Studs and the Wrapped in Love Gemstone Ring add sparkle in customer-favorite gemstones Blue Topaz, Amethyst, Garnet and Lab-Created White Sapphire. Add a pop of color with new additions to our Enamel Connected Hearts Collection-we've added bold and fun hoop earrings in light pink and multicolored enamel in small and medium sizes.

"This Valentine's Day, let your love shine through with the gifts you give or as a treat for yourself," says Sarah Herr, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at James Avery. "Our designers were inspired by their family, friends and pastimes that bring them joy, and with this collection they wanted to share that beauty with our customers."

From charms with inspiring messages to colorful charms that brighten up anyone's style, there are so many ways to say, "I love you." The Love Will Save the Day Heart Charm, the Mija Heart Charm and the Shining Heart Charm are all unique gifts for someone who radiates love and beauty and for whom you hold dear.

Embrace the season of love with jewelry that speaks to the heart. To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard's store, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery .

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

