India Passenger Car Passive And Active Safety Market Research Report 2023-2030: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme Drives Demand For Vehicle Safety

The study provides forecasts for this market until 2030, examines the factors driving and restraining growth, and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for industry participants to leverage.
The report analyzes the emerging passive and active safety standards for passenger cars in India. It takes a look at the strategies of key OEMs concerning these standards and examines the impact of these strategies on the Indian passenger car safety ecosystem.
The Indian automotive industry is at a tipping point, with a range of factors, such as increasing urbanization and congestion, shifting consumer preference towards connectivity, the transition toward electric vehicles, and growing demand for safer cars, changing the dynamics of the market.
The Indian government's push to reduce road fatalities and the introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) are also driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer lifesaving passive and active safety systems as standard equipment. The applications included are airbags, seatbelts, seatbelt reminder (SBR) systems, speed warning systems (SWS), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability programs (ESP), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) systems.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Stringent Occupant Testing Norms Safety Features Regulatory Push
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Indian Passenger Car Passive and Active Safety Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP)
Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP): Crash Testing Mandates BNCAP: Assessment Point Distribution BNCAP: Rating Scheme
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive and Safety
Scope of Analysis Market Segmentation Market Definition Vehicle Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Key Growth Metrics: Passive and Active Safety Systems Forecast Assumptions Indian Safety Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Type Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Analysis Competitive Environment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive Safety
Key Growth Metrics: Passive Safety Revenue Forecast by Product Type: Passive Safety Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Airbags Airbag Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Seat Belt Seat Belt Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: SBR SBR Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: SWS SWS Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Forecast Analysis: Passive Safety
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Active Safety
Key Growth Metrics: Active Safety Revenue Forecast by Product Type: Active Safety Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: ABS+EBD ABS+EBD Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: ESP ESP Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM Forecast Analysis: Active Safety
