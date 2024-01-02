(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN

This study covers the class 1-3 transmission replacement aftermarket in North America and forecasts market size from 2023 to 2030. The study analyzes passenger and light-duty vehicle transmission replacement trends in the aftermarket and examines the new, used, rebuilt, and remanufactured product segments.

Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). A breakdown of the transmission replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price is also provided. In addition, the study looks at the competitive environment and the market share of the top participants, offering key supplier profiles. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in this market and identifies the opportunities in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



Traditional manual transmissions will see a decline during the forecast period in favor of automatic and continuously variable transmissions, which offer enhanced performance and drivability. Competitors in the transmission aftermarket are expected to shift focus from manuals to automatics over the forecast period.

Furthermore, electric vehicles are expected to have a moderate impact on the transmission replacement aftermarket over this period as the supply of traditional transmissions in operation remains high.

Key Issues Addressed



What is the replacement rate for new, used, remanufactured, and rebuilt transmissions for the class 1-3 vehicle segment?

What is the market and revenue size for the transmission replacement aftermarket?

What is the future outlook for this space? What are the pricing trends of the transmission replacement market over the forecast period?

What are the market trends and challenges for the transmission replacement market?

What are the current and future strategies that will foster growth for participants in the class 1-3 vehicle transmission replacement aftermarket? The base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2020 to 2030.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing

Supplier Profiles



AWTEC

ATR

ATC Drivetrain

Certified Transmission

ETE Reman

Jasper Engine and Transmission

Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.

Moveras

Transtar LKQ Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope



Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Product Segmentation and Definitions Key Competitors

3. Demand Analysis - Class 1-3 Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket



VIO Forecast

VIO Transmission Share

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Class 1-3 EV Unit Sales Forecast

Class 1-3 EVs in Operation Forecast

CASE Impact on the Class 1-3 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Summary of Market Trends by Transmission and Replacement Type

4. Class 1-3 Transmission Aftermarket Forecast



Key Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Total Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

Total Market Revenue Forecast by Type

Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Total Market Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

5. Class 1-3 Automatic Transmission Aftermarket Forecast



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type

Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast

6. Class 1-3 Continuous Variable Transmission Aftermarket Forecast



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type

Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast

7. Class 1-3 Remanufactured Torque Converters Aftermarket Forecast



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Pricing Analysis Forecast

8. Class 1-3 Dual Clutch Transmission Aftermarket Forecast



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type

Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast

9. Class 1-3 Manual Transmission Aftermarket Forecast



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type

Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast

10. Competitive Environment and Distribution



Remanufactured Competitive Environment

Transmission Aftermarket Competitor Benchmark

Remanufactured Transmission Brand Analysis - Retailers and WDs

Distribution Analysis by Channel Type

Remanufactured Transmission Market Share Remanufactured Torque Converter Market Share

