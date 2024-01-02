(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN
, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The
"North American Class 1-3 Transmissions Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study covers the class 1-3 transmission replacement aftermarket in North America and forecasts market size from 2023 to 2030. The study analyzes passenger and light-duty vehicle transmission replacement trends in the aftermarket and examines the new, used, rebuilt, and remanufactured product segments.
Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). A breakdown of the transmission replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price is also provided. In addition, the study looks at the competitive environment and the market share of the top participants, offering key supplier profiles. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in this market and identifies the opportunities in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Traditional manual transmissions will see a decline during the forecast period in favor of automatic and continuously variable transmissions, which offer enhanced performance and drivability. Competitors in the transmission aftermarket are expected to shift focus from manuals to automatics over the forecast period.
Furthermore, electric vehicles are expected to have a moderate impact on the transmission replacement aftermarket over this period as the supply of traditional transmissions in operation remains high.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the replacement rate for new, used, remanufactured, and rebuilt transmissions for the class 1-3 vehicle segment? What is the market and revenue size for the transmission replacement aftermarket? What is the future outlook for this space? What are the pricing trends of the transmission replacement market over the forecast period? What are the market trends and challenges for the transmission replacement market? What are the current and future strategies that will foster growth for participants in the class 1-3 vehicle transmission replacement aftermarket? The base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2020 to 2030.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing
Supplier Profiles
AWTEC ATR ATC Drivetrain Certified Transmission ETE Reman Jasper Engine and Transmission Dynamic Manufacturing Inc. Moveras Transtar LKQ Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope
Scope of Analysis Key Questions this Study will Answer Product Segmentation and Definitions Key Competitors
3. Demand Analysis - Class 1-3 Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket
VIO Forecast VIO Transmission Share Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Class 1-3 EV Unit Sales Forecast Class 1-3 EVs in Operation Forecast CASE Impact on the Class 1-3 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Summary of Market Trends by Transmission and Replacement Type
4. Class 1-3 Transmission Aftermarket Forecast
Key Takeaways Growth Metrics Forecast Assumptions Total Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Type Total Market Revenue Forecast by Type Total Market Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Total Market Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
5. Class 1-3 Automatic Transmission Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast
6. Class 1-3 Continuous Variable Transmission Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast
7. Class 1-3 Remanufactured Torque Converters Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Pricing Analysis Forecast
8. Class 1-3 Dual Clutch Transmission Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast
9. Class 1-3 Manual Transmission Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Replacement Type Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type Pricing Analysis Forecast
10. Competitive Environment and Distribution
Remanufactured Competitive Environment Transmission Aftermarket Competitor Benchmark Remanufactured Transmission Brand Analysis - Retailers and WDs Distribution Analysis by Channel Type Remanufactured Transmission Market Share Remanufactured Torque Converter Market Share
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN02012024003732001241ID1107678439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.