Pure Storage Set To Join S&P Midcap 400 Patterson Companies To Join S&P Smallcap 600


1/2/2024 6:31:27 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG ) will replace Patterson Companies Inc. (NASD:PDCO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Patterson Companies will replace Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 5. Sycamore Partners is acquiring Chico's FAS in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Patterson Companies has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.







Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 5, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Pure Storage

PSTG

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Patterson Companies

PDCO

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Patterson Companies

PDCO

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Chico's FAS

CHS

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

