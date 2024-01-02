National Radon Action Month Provides Opportunity To Raise Awareness About Health Risks Of Radon Exposure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

January is National Radon Action Month. 1 in 15 US homes have high radon levels according to the EPA.

- Zan Jones, Radonova, IncLOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The EPA designates January as National Radon Action Month with the goal of increasing public awareness of radon, promoting radon testing and mitigation, and advancing the use of radon-resistant new construction practices. Globally, there is increasing awareness of the health risks posed by radon exposure. The World Health Organization estimates 84,000 deaths are caused by radon-induced lung cancer every year – with 21,000 of those lives being lost in the United States and 3,000 in Canada.Quick facts about radon risks- Radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who don't smoke and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide.- Approximately 1 in 15 U.S. homes have elevated radon levels, according to the EPA.- Smokers have a 25% higher risk of lung cancer if they've been exposed to radon.- A child's risk of lung cancer“may be almost twice as high as the risk to adults exposed to the same amount of radon,” according to the ATSDR division of the CDC. Children have smaller lungs and faster breathing rates which means they can inhale more radon gas.Number one reason to test for radonRadon is a radioactive gas that forms from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rocks, and water. It seeps into homes and buildings from the ground through cracks in the foundation, sump pumps, and holes around floor joints and pipes. When inhaled into the lungs, radon decays into radioactive alpha particles. These radioactive particles damage the DNA of cells that line the lungs. Over time, these damaged cells can develop into lung cancer.A common question is whether one needs to measure for radon based on where one lives. Radon maps provide the reported prevalence of radon gas exposure in specific areas. These maps, such as the map published by the EPA, are available at both national and regional levels. However, radon levels vary over time and many radon maps do not represent current radon levels in the areas. Radon maps can provide valuable tools for policymakers to create radon policies, but should not be used to determine the risk of having elevated radon levels in a particular home or building. The only way to fully understand radon exposure risk is to test one's home or workplace.Simple ways to measure for radonRadon tests can be performed with an easy do-it-yourself home test or by a certified radon measurement professional. The EPA has set the radon action level in the United States at 4 pCi/L and Health Canada has set the radon action level in Canada at 200 Bq/m3.Radonova offers the following radon test kits for homeowners and radon professionals.- QuickScreen is a 2-to-4-day charcoal radon screener for obtaining a quick snapshot of radon levels.- The 10 to 90 day Rapidos alpha track detector provides detailed and accurate results in a relatively quick period.- Radtrak3 is the most popular alpha track radon detector in the world. It is deployed for up to 365 days and is the most accurate option.Radon measurement professionals and home inspectors may also benefit from the SPIRIT continuous radon monitor instrument.What to do when radon levels are highAt the actionable limit of 4.0 pC/L in the U.S. and 200 Bq/m3 in Canada, ventilation in the house or building will need to be improved and/or a radon mitigation system will need to be installed. The EPA recommends a qualified radon service provider to perform this work in the United States. In Canada, a C-NRPP mitigation professional is recommended.

Zan Jones

Radonova, Inc.

+1 331-814-2200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube