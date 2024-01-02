Kuehn Law Encourages CERE, HA, IMGN, And WAVD Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
Your investment. Your voice. Your future
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE )
Cerevel has agreed to merge with AbbVie. Valued at $45.00 per share, the equity deal stands at approximately $8.7 billion. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA )
Under the proposed merger Alaska Air Group has agree to pay Hawaiian Holdings shareholders $18.00 in cash per share, resulting in a transaction value of about $1.9 billion, inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN )
ImmunoGen has agreed to be acquired by AbbVie for $31.26 per share in cash, amounting to an estimated total equity value of $10.1 billion. WaveDancer Corp. (NYSE: WAVD )
WaveDancer has agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., where each share of Firefly common stock will be converted based on a fixed exchange ratio. Upon completion, Firefly shareholders will own approximately 92% of the combined entity, with WaveDancer shareholders holding around 8%.
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814.
Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.
Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC
