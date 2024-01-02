Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault Announces Mission Change And New Portal For Reporting Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Little Rock – (ACASA) announces its change in mission and online reporting portal, TOP-Report Form (Trafficking of Persons).

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRESS CONFERENCE TO BE HELD January 3, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. AT THE OFFICE OF ACASA.

[Deputy Attorney General Ryan Cooper will also speak at the press conference.]

Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA) announces its change in mission to include training and technical assistance for programs working with victims of human trafficking and online reporting portal, TOP-Report Form (Trafficking of Persons).

ACASA has provided training and technical assistance to programs working with victims of sexual violence for over 25 years. Now, ACASA adds similar support for those programs that work with adult individuals who have experienced or are experiencing human trafficking. In December of 2021, ACASA received funding in the amount of $6,297,000.00 from the American Rescue Act to support organizations in twelve regions of Arkansas to add services for victims of human trafficking. Although ACASA began providing training and technical assistance for these agencies in 2020, this funding allowed for the expansion of this program to provide advocates around the state explicitly trained to work with victims who have been trafficked. Over the past two years, ACASA has expanded this program to all 12 regions identified by ACASA, sub-granting funding to 12 different organizations serving these communities and having ties to resources in their communities. Since the program's initiation, these organizations have reported serving over 85 adult victims around the state.

Of these 85 victims, almost 90% were female, with 9 victims being male.

The breakdown for the ages of the victims is as follows: Ages 18-24 Total: 10 - Percentage: 11.76%, Ages 25-59 Total: 52 - Percentage: 61.18%, Ages Not Reported Total: 22 - Percentage: 25.88%, Ages 13-17 Total: 1 - Percentage: 1.18%

As you can see, the majority of victims who this program has served are between the ages of 18-60. ACASA is providing funding for services of adult victims who have not had the opportunity to be helped in the past (More statistics are available upon request).

ACASA has also developed an online reporting form, Trafficking of Persons (TOP-Report Form), that can be accessed by scanning a QR Code or following the link: . Community members may use this portal to report anything they may suspect as human trafficking by filling out the form. The person reporting may include contact information, including their name, or remain anonymous.

ACASA is proud to be a part of the effort to end human trafficking in Arkansas, working alongside the Attorney General's Office and the Arkansas State Police. ACASA has developed collaborative relationships with several groups in the state who work to seek out the traffickers and see that justice is served for the victims.

About the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault

The Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA) is a statewide nonprofit coalition of individuals and organizations working together toward the elimination of sexual violence and advocating for sexual assault victims' rights and services. ACASA provides members cohesion, vision, and resources while working to change public attitudes and beliefs surrounding sexual violence and human trafficking issues. We envision a world free of sexual violence and human trafficking in which every person ensures that all human beings are treated with respect for their physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual integrity.*Through collaborative action, the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault advocates for the rights and needs of persons affected by all forms of sexual violence and human trafficking.

300 W. Capitol Ave, Suite B, Little Rock, AR 72201 (501) 246-3276

* denotes Mission Statement

