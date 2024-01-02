Empowering Financial Future: New Retirement Planning Office Opens In Long Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Irina Hill, IAR, CPA, MBA, RealtorLONG BEACH, CA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative move to uplift the financial well-being of Long Beach retirees, Serenity Wealth Management proudly announces the grand opening of their new financial and retirement planning office at 444 West Ocean Blvd., 8th Floor, Long Beach, CA 90208. This venture is a testament to Serenity Wealth Management's commitment to revolutionizing the way people approach their financial goals and plan for their retirement.Co-founded by Curtis Hill, a seasoned Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with an impressive 30 years of industry expertise, and Irina Hill, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with two decades of experience, Serenity Wealth Management brings a wealth of knowledge to empower individuals and families in navigating the complex landscape of personal finance on their way to retirement. As members of the not-for-profit Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) , Curtis and Irina share a common vision of fostering financial literacy and resilience in Southern California.The strategic location of the office on the 8th floor of 444 West Ocean Blvd. makes it easier for the Hills' clients to meet in person for financial advice and guidance toward serene retirement while protecting their nest egg from the future risk of higher taxation.Operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the office seeks to accommodate the diverse schedules of residents, recognizing the need for flexibility in accessing financial and retirement planning services. The extended hours are designed to ensure that clients can conveniently seek guidance without compromising their work or personal commitments.Why Long Beach?Long Beach, with its rich tapestry of cultures and communities, has long been a vibrant city. However, it is not immune to financial challenges such as tax-deferred retirement plans that represent a future tax bomb for many pre-retirees and early retirees.It is bad enough that retirement is uncertain for many individuals who are concerned that they are not ready to retire. The future taxation of tax-deferred retirement plans, such as 401Ks and IRAs, coupled with market volatility, can potentially leave retirees with only a small portion of their hard-earned money. The founders of Serenity Wealth Management help people achieve financial serenity and worry-free retirement.Meet the FoundersCurtis Hill, CFP boasts three decades of experience in crafting personalized financial plans. With a track record of helping clients achieve their financial goals, Curtis brings a passion for financial education and a commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their retirement plans.Irina Hill, IAR, CPA, MBA, Realtor, brings a unique perspective to the table with two decades of experience in tax planning, accounting, and financial management. Irina is dedicated to demystifying financial jargon and providing practical advice to help clients navigate the intricacies of their financial affairs.Services OfferedSerenity Wealth Management offers a comprehensive suite of financial planning services tailored to meet the unique needs of future and current retirees. These services include:1.Retirement Planning: Customized strategies to help clients build a secure financial future.2.Investment Management: Expert guidance on building and managing investment portfolios in current volatile markets.3.Tax Planning: Minimizing the potential tax risk exposure in retirement.4.Estate Planning: Ensuring that clients have a clear plan for the future, including the efficient transfer of assets to the next generation.5. Real Estate Strategies : Assisting with real estate-related needs associated with downsizing or moving to another city.Community Engagement InitiativesSerenity Wealth Management is not just a financial planning office; it is an educator committed to fostering financial literacy. The founders are planning various initiatives, including workshops, seminars, and educational programs aimed at equipping residents with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.The first seminar of 2024 will take place on March 9th and March 16th at Long Beach City College.Curtis Hill, CFP: "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the vibrant community of Long Beach. Our mission is to empower pre-retirees and early retirees to achieve their financial goals, and we are committed to providing accessible, personalized financial planning services to achieve a solid retirement plan where individuals do not have to worry about outliving their money."Irina Hill, CPA, MBA: "Financial planning is not just about numbers; it's about people and their aspirations. We are excited to be a part of Long Beach and look forward to helping our clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence and clarity."About Serenity Wealth ManagementSerenity Wealth Management is a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive financial guidance to individuals and families. With a team of experienced professionals, Serenity Wealth Management is committed to empowering clients to make informed decisions and achieve their financial serenity in retirement.

