(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Analysis of CAFE Regulations on the Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report analyzes the implications of emission and fuel consumption regulations on the automotive aftermarket. Ongoing fuel consumption and emission regulations allow component manufacturers to develop innovative products and sustainable remanufacturing practices to not only stay compliant with regulatory requirements but also to improve their overall aftermarket revenue. Focus on electric vehicle repair and servicing and setting up exclusive workshops for emissions testing and optimization are focus areas that will drive business volume for automotive aftermarket industry stakeholders.

Countries worldwide are on the verge of reducing their overall greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve their objectives, setting regulatory standards and targets to control emissions from vehicles plays a crucial role. Regional governments adopt Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulation policies/standards to reduce energy consumption, promote sustainable transportation practices, and address environmental/climate change issues.

These requirements from government agencies are often referred to as fuel economy regulation/fuel efficiency standards to limit the amount of fuel that vehicles consume per unit of distance traveled. For example, fuel consumption targets are measured in terms of liters per 100 kilometers (l/100 km) or miles per gallon (MPG) for various vehicle classes, such as passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks.

Alongside the fuel economy standards, emission standards/policies are also drafted to drive the reduction of overall regional/global greenhouse gas emissions. The standards/policies of regions/countries often align with their environmental goals and initiatives to reduce global warming.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of CAFE) Regulations Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Opportunities Analysis of CAFE Regulations on the Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Overview

Questions This Study Will Answer

An Introduction - CAFE Regulations

Major Findings - Regional Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket

Main Regional Emission and Fuel Consumption Tolerance

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Main Regional Regulating Authorities/Agencies - CAFE Regulations

Main Regional Emission Regulations - Snapshot

Main Regional Fuel Economy Regulations - Snapshot

Aftermarket Opportunities - Emission and Fuel Economy Standards

Aftermarket Service Opportunities - Emission and Fuel Economy Standards Potential Aftermarket Trends from the Implementation of CAFE Regulations

3. Impact of CAFE Regulation on Aftermarket - Regional Analysis



Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - European Union

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Europe (Cars/Vans)

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Europe (HCVs)

Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - Europe

Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - North America

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - North America (Cars/LDVs])

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - North America (HCVs)

Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - North America

Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - Latin/South America

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Latin/South America (LDVs)

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Latin/South America (HCV)

Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - Latin/South America

Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - APAC

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - APAC (Cars/LCVs)

Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - APAC (HCV) Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - APAC

4. Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Charging Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Retrofitting Services Growth Opportunity 3 - Aftermarket Components Innovation/Upgradation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:





SOURCE Research and Markets