(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Analysis of CAFE Regulations on the Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report analyzes the implications of emission and fuel consumption regulations on the automotive aftermarket. Ongoing fuel consumption and emission regulations allow component manufacturers to develop innovative products and sustainable remanufacturing practices to not only stay compliant with regulatory requirements but also to improve their overall aftermarket revenue. Focus on electric vehicle repair and servicing and setting up exclusive workshops for emissions testing and optimization are focus areas that will drive business volume for automotive aftermarket industry stakeholders.
Countries worldwide are on the verge of reducing their overall greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve their objectives, setting regulatory standards and targets to control emissions from vehicles plays a crucial role. Regional governments adopt Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulation policies/standards to reduce energy consumption, promote sustainable transportation practices, and address environmental/climate change issues.
These requirements from government agencies are often referred to as fuel economy regulation/fuel efficiency standards to limit the amount of fuel that vehicles consume per unit of distance traveled. For example, fuel consumption targets are measured in terms of liters per 100 kilometers (l/100 km) or miles per gallon (MPG) for various vehicle classes, such as passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks.
Alongside the fuel economy standards, emission standards/policies are also drafted to drive the reduction of overall regional/global greenhouse gas emissions. The standards/policies of regions/countries often align with their environmental goals and initiatives to reduce global warming.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of CAFE) Regulations Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunities Analysis of CAFE Regulations on the Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Overview Questions This Study Will Answer An Introduction - CAFE Regulations Major Findings - Regional Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket Main Regional Emission and Fuel Consumption Tolerance Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Main Regional Regulating Authorities/Agencies - CAFE Regulations Main Regional Emission Regulations - Snapshot Main Regional Fuel Economy Regulations - Snapshot Aftermarket Opportunities - Emission and Fuel Economy Standards Aftermarket Service Opportunities - Emission and Fuel Economy Standards Potential Aftermarket Trends from the Implementation of CAFE Regulations
3. Impact of CAFE Regulation on Aftermarket - Regional Analysis
Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - European Union Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Europe (Cars/Vans) Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Europe (HCVs) Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - Europe Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - North America Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - North America (Cars/LDVs]) Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - North America (HCVs) Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - North America Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - Latin/South America Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Latin/South America (LDVs) Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - Latin/South America (HCV) Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - Latin/South America Relevant CAFE Regulations and Legislations - APAC Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - APAC (Cars/LCVs) Major Emission and Fuel Economy Targets - APAC (HCV) Regulatory Impact on the Aftermarket - APAC
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Retrofitting Services Growth Opportunity 3 - Aftermarket Components Innovation/Upgradation
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN02012024003732001241ID1107678427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.