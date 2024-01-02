(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index" report has been added to
Analysis include selected 56 country markets representing all regions - 45 of the 50 largest economies. Of these, 21 of the countries have been profiled, and they have been selected to provide a representative overview of countries at different stages of their digital journeys.
Although much of the focus on grid investment relates to hardware, there is a growing awareness of how important it is to increase the overall intelligence of the grid. This Digital Grid Attractiveness Index analyzes and ranks countries based on how attractive they are for digital grid developments in terms of implementing improvements in a number of different areas.
These include the distribution grid operation (such as the installation of smart meters and minimizing distribution losses), accommodating distributed energy resources (DER) (such as distributed solar PV and battery energy storage), adopting demand-side management solutions (such as demand response, energy efficiency measures, and microgrids) and enhancing grid resiliency and reliability.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Distributed Intelligence to Move from Sensing to Actuating Beyond SaaS - XaaS Will Streamline the implementation of Digital Solutions Strengthen Cloud Computing Capabilities to Streamline Digital Transformation Distributed Cybersecurity for Grid Reliability
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Grid Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Scope and Methodology
Research Scope Digital Grid Attractiveness Index - Methodology Digital Grid Technologies - Definitions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Grid Market
Distribution Grids Are at the Center of the Energy Digital Transformation The Future of Electric Utilities: A Vision to 2030 The Journey to Digital Grids Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Grid Modernization Funding Grid Modernization: AMI Deployment Distributed Energy Resources Distributed Energy Resources: Key Countries Demand Side Management: Digital Enablers Demand Side Management Resiliency and Reliability Urgency
4. Digital Grid Ranking
Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index Global Digital Grid Attractiveness Index Regional Highlights: Americas Regional Highlights: Europe Regional Highlights: Asia Regional Highlights: Africa and the Middle East
5. Selected Country Profiles
Netherlands Australia Sweden United Kingdom United States Italy Spain Japan China Germany Colombia Brazil Saudi Arabia Chile India Republic of Korea United Arab Emirates Malaysia Vietnam South Africa Egypt
