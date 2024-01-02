Flooidcx Corp [OTC: FLCX] Dba/ Quantum Energy Corporation Quantum Energy Corporation (OTC: FLCX)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Announces Upgrade to Vstock Transfer, LLC as New Transfer Agent

flooidCX Corp dba Quantum Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FLCX)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (“Quantum” or“FLCX”) [OTC:FLCX], a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer , today announced it has announced a significant upgrade in its transfer agency services. The Company has transitioned from its former transfer agent, Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co. Inc., to the highly reputable and SEC-registered Vstock Transfer, LLC, based in the heart of activity in Long Island, New York.

This strategic move to Vstock Transfer, LLC aligns FLCX with a transfer agent known for its exceptional efficiency and effectiveness. Vstock Transfer is renowned for servicing a diverse range of clients, including private companies, IPOs, and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ, CBOE, and OTC Markets.

Vstock Transfer stands out in the industry, not just for its comprehensive service offerings but also for its unique management team. Owned and operated by a cadre of experienced attorneys and industry professionals, Vstock Transfer brings an unparalleled level of expertise to the table. Their team has extensive experience in advising innovative companies on a wide array of financial and regulatory matters, including initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, proxy solicitations, reverse mergers, and stock transfers. Their particular focus on pre-IPO, Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE MKT listed issuers makes them an ideal partner for FLCX as we continue to grow and explore new market opportunities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Vstock Transfer, LLC," said Dennis M. Danzik, President and Executive Chairman“This change is a testament to our commitment to providing our shareholders with the highest standard of service. We are confident that this transition will not only enhance our operational efficiencies but also support our strategic objectives as we move forward.”

For further information about this exciting change, please contact Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A., at the below methods of contact.

About flooidCX Corp/dba Quantum Energy Corporation FLCX

Quantum Energy is the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems TM for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum's unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power TM

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

