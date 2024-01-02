2024 Election News: CA State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie Scheduled For Black Business Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black business owners are invited to a rare opportunity to meet with CA State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie prior to the March 5th election.

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunday, January 7th, 2024, beginning at 8 AM, Sharifah Hardie , a beacon of hope and relentless advocate for positive transformation, invites attendees to join her and Black Business CoOp, Inc for a networking mixer that will shape the future of Black entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity. The event will be held at Current Hotel, and is open to all members of the community.As a candidate for California State Senate District 33, Sharifah Hardie understands the importance of supporting and empowering Black-owned businesses. With the March 5th primary election approaching, this networking mixer provides an opportunity for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, share resources, and build relationships that will contribute to the success of Black entrepreneurship in the community.The event will feature guest speakers, panel discussions, and interactive activities focused on topics such as access to capital, marketing strategies, and navigating the challenges of being a Black entrepreneur. Attendees will also have the chance to network with local business owners, community leaders, and potential mentors. This mixer is not just about making connections, but also about creating a supportive and collaborative environment for Black entrepreneurs to thrive.Sharifah Hardie and Black Business CoOp, Inc are committed to promoting and supporting Black-owned businesses, and this networking mixer is just one of the many initiatives they have taken to achieve this goal. With the support of the community, they hope to create a lasting impact and pave the way for a brighter future for Black entrepreneurship. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this movement and join Sharifah Hardie and Black Business CoOp, Inc on January 7th at 8 AM. Tickets are available at: .The Current Hotel, 5325 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804. Room reservations are available at:Want to be a catalyst for positive change, there are several electrifying ways to get involved:Contribute: Financial support is greatly appreciated for Sharifah Hardie's campaign. Visit and contribute today.Volunteer: Join Sharifah Hardie's passionate squad of volunteers and become a hands-on force for transformation. The unique skills and unwavering dedication of volunteers is invaluable.Learn, Share, Repeat: Dive into Sharifah Hardie's campaign platform, goals, and initiatives. Stay informed about upcoming events and campaign news.

