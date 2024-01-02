Flooidcx Corp [OTC: FLCX] Dba/ Quantum Energy Corporation Quantum Energy Corporation (OTC: FLCX)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantum Energy

Announces SEDAR+ Financial Reporting in Canada

flooidCX Corp dba Quantum Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FLCX)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (“Quantum” or“FLCX”) [OTC:FLCX], a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer , today announced it has begun public financial filings on SEDAR+ the new consolidated electronic public financial filing system in Canada.

The SEDAR+ filing process allows FLCX to stay current on all of its financial and informational filings in Canada and with the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

“The Company, under FLCX is pleased to reach this major milestone." said Dennis M. Danzik, President and Executive Chairman“This is another commitment to our shareholders that has been met. FLCX is at the forefront of providing our shareholders with the highest standard of reporting and service.”

About FLCX - flooidCX Corp/dba Quantum Energy Coporation FLCX

Quantum Energy is the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems TM for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum's unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power TM

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

