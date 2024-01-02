Graphic Packaging Welcomes Mark Connelly As New SVP, Investor Strategy And Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), a leading provider of consumer packaging, today named Mark Connelly Senior Vice President, Investor Strategy and Development. This new role augments Graphic Packaging's outreach capability with an aim to expand and diversify the company's investor network globally.



Mark Connelly, SVP, Investor Strategy and Development

Continue Reading

Connelly brings more than 20 years of experience as a securities analyst and strategy consultant. He will report to Graphic Packaging's Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherger and work closely with Melanie Skijus, who will continue to lead the company's investor relations function.

"In the past several years, we dramatically reshaped our company to offer a full spectrum of sustainable packaging for consumers' everyday needs, both at home and on the go," said Michael

P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer at Graphic Packaging Holding Company. "Mark's perspective, rooted in more than two decades of critical industry analysis, will help us fine-tune and extend the reach of this exceptional value creation story."

Connelly's analytical work on capital deployment and strategy helped inform a generation of investors in the paper and packaging sectors.

"The paper and packaging industries continue to evolve, while customer needs and consumer preferences are shifting faster than many appreciate,"

Connelly said. "The implications for strategy and capital allocation make decisions increasingly more complex. I am both impressed and excited by the choices Graphic Packaging's leadership team is making and by the opportunity that creates for all our stakeholders."

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:

GPK ), headquartered in

Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice packaging in

the United States

and

Europe

and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard (CRB), coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK) and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS). The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's website at

.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company