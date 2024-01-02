Aleutianstar Awarded Contract To Support Commerce Department's Bureau Of Industry And Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) within the Department of Commerce has recently awarded a multi-year contract to AleutianStar JV, LLC (AleutianStar). AleutianStar JV is a joint venture between two distinguished federal contractors, Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) and MetroStar Systems (MetroStar). Our team has been selected to support and evolve the BIS help desk, with the primary goal of improving customer experience.

We will provide a wide range of technical and end-user support services, including dedicated assistance for VIPs, extended support for export enforcement officers in the field, managing IT assets, video conferencing capabilities, application support, ticketing systems, and ongoing process improvements. The joint venture partners have a track record of exceptional performance on similar managed services projects.

"This contract award marks another milestone in AleutianStar's successful expansion into securing large IT services contracts with federal agencies," said Kim Stull, Aleut Technology Operations Director. The joint venture provides increased capacity to execute and improve major contract opportunities effectively and successfully. This achievement further solidifies AleutianStar's position in the industry and paves the way for continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to support the BIS mission and to deliver exceptional help desk and IT support services to the Bureau's end users while introducing modern ITSM tools and best practices," Elizabeth Ahrens, MetroStar Vice President of Operations.

About Aleut

Aleut provides information technology (IT) services, leading the industry with innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications. A Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business,

Aleut Information Technology, LLC

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Aleut Federal, LLC , a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

About MetroStar

MetroStar is an IT and digital services and solutions provider with a rich, two-decade legacy of building the brightest teams. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to serve and transform how people, agencies, and tech enthusiasts connect in the digital age. Everything we touch begins and ends with people-the civil servants, service members, farmers, and immigrants (to name a few)-and our tools empower faster solutions worldwide, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans.

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC