Addressing Addiction In The Family: Love With Boundaries' Live Event Offers Hope Post-Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This event is crucial for the many families, world-wide, who faced the added stress of addiction during their first full-scale holiday gatherings post-COVID.

- Candace Plattor, A, BC, CANADA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As families across the world gathered for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many experienced the joy of reunion as well as the challenges that come with navigating changed relationships and high-pressure situations. Recognizing the complexities of these dynamics, especially when addiction is involved, Love With Boundaries is hosting a live online Q&A session to provide support and guidance for those moving forward into a more hopeful - yet potentially daunting - New Year.This online event, Ask Candace Live! , will happen on January 11 at 1pm PT/4pm ET, and will feature Candace Plattor, M.A., who is an expert in addiction recovery and support for those who love an addict. Candace will be answering questions about such issues as how to deal with a family member's relapse and how to develop strategies to help loved ones of addicts transition into a better, less chaotic New Year. This event will be particularly crucial for families who have faced the added stress of addiction during their first full-scale holiday gatherings post-COVID."For many families, this holiday season was a litmus test for the strength and resilience of their bonds," said Candace. "While some have celebrated beautiful reunions, others have had to confront the harsh realities of strained relationships exacerbated by the pandemic and the presence of addiction within the family unit."The information in this live online Q & A session aims to address these varied experiences, offering a platform for listeners' questions and expert advice on topics such as coping strategies, setting healthy boundaries, and finding resources for recovery. Attendees will gain insights into how to support their addicted loved ones while also taking care of their own all-important well-being. Because this event is being offered online, the loved ones of people struggling with addiction can register from anywhere in the world."As we step into the New Year, it's essential to acknowledge the unique pressures that families have faced," added Candace. "This event is an opportunity for healing, understanding, and preparing for the journey ahead with renewed strength and hope."To join the live online Q&A session and have your questions answered by Candace, please visit . Together, we can navigate the complexities of addiction recovery and foster stronger, healthier relationships in the year to come.To book an interview with Candace please contact Christine Zitscher on the Love With Boundaries Team at the bottom of this press release.About Candace PlattorCandace Plattor, M. A., is a professional speaker, Addictions Therapist in private practice, a sought-after leader in the field of addiction, and the author of the award-winning book“Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction.” In her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program, she specializes in working with families and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction. The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction.About Love With Boundaries:Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and suffering of addiction-forever. Our highly skilled therapists counsel families about how to love with clear and respectful boundaries, and they provide insights and techniques to help families stop enabling the addicts they love so that they can all make the choice to recover from addiction.

Christine

Love With Boundaries

+1 604-677-5876

email us here