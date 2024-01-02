Timeforge To Unveil Next-Gen Labor Management Tech At NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForgeLUBBOCK, TX, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TimeForge, a leader in labor management technology , is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show.The event will take place from January 14-16 in New York City, and TimeForge will be showcasing their innovative solutions in booth #2500 within the Foodservice Innovation Zone.NRF 2024 brings together over 6,200 brands from around the globe for three days of learning, collaboration, and discovery. With 170 sessions, 450 speakers, 1000 exhibitors, and over 40,000 attendees, it's the premier event for retailers seeking to explore the latest industry innovations.At the show, TimeForge will be unveiling cutting-edge tools and technologies designed to revolutionize how retailers recruit, train, and retain their employees, such as:* Hyper-local recruiting – Helps retailers quickly recruit local workers who want to save on fuel and shorten their commute.* Earned wage access – Allows employers to offer EWA to employees and differentiate themselves in the labor market.* Gig work – Enables retail and foodservice establishments to find skilled and available gig workers in the area.* Performance reviews - Empowers employers to identify and elevate their best people, as well as close dangerous training gaps.* Seamless payroll - Ensures accuracy and timeliness of payroll by sending hours directly to the payroll provider.These new tools and technologies are being added to TimeForge's already robust featureset, which includes precise sales forecasts, schedule and certification enforcement, proactive labor law compliance, pseudo-biometric timeclocks, mobile apps, and communication features designed to control costs and scale with the business. While frequently used in tandem as an all-in-one, these tools can also be deployed as point-solutions.Together, these technologies empower retailers to drive efficiency and accountability, reduce turnover, and ultimately enhance retailers' bottom line."To meet the industry's needs, we've built one workforce system that solves the many challenges experienced by Ops, HR, and Finance," said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. "We're thrilled to exhibit at NRF 2024 and look forward to demonstrating how our labor management system can help the entire leadership team achieve their goals when it comes to profit, process, and people."Attendees are invited to visit TimeForge in the Foodservice Innovation Zone, an interactive exploration of the technologies and innovations transforming the customer foodservice experience. The zone features over 50 food tech-focused booths and a stage with sessions led by foodservice innovators.Whether you operate a convenience store, restaurant, grocery, or a non-traditional environment striving to exceed customer expectations - or if you're a retailer looking to add foodservice to increase sales - you cannot afford to miss TimeForge's next-gen showcase.Visit booth #2500 to experience firsthand how TimeForge's labor management solutions can keep HR, Ops, IT, and Finance on the same page. Meeting slots are available for those who prefer to plan ahead.Some of TimeForge's industry partners and friends who will also be attending NRF 2024 include Ariadne, AWG, BRdata, Brother, CBS NorthStar, CSWG, IGA, Korona POS/Combase USA, NCBP, NCR Voyix, ProfitTrax, RMH, Schoox, Toshiba, TRUNO, and Washburn.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.To learn more, visit timeforge .

