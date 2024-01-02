M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will release its 2023 fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. MDC will host a teleconference the same day at 12:30 pm ET. The live teleconference will be available by calling 844-757-5733 and requesting to join the M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. conference call. A replay of the teleconference will be available through February 6, 2024 by calling 877-344-7529 and entering Access Code # 4994170.

A webcast of the teleconference will be available live at , and beginning two hours after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit .

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.