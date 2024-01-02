RC Roofing Marks A Milestone: Celebrating 15 Years Of Rhode Island Roofing Excellence And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After a Roof Replacement - RC Roofing

BARRINGTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RC Roofing, a leading Rhode Island roofing company serving homeowners and businesses across the state, is proud to announce that 2023 marked the company's 15th anniversary. For a decade and a half, RC Roofing has established itself as a trusted leader in roof installations, repairs, and maintenance thanks to its commitment to quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and superior customer service.Founded in 2008 by Barrington native Rick Chaffee, RC Roofing LLC opened its doors with a mission to raise the bar in Rhode Island's roofing industry. As a third-generation roofer with over 35 years of hands-on experience, Rick believed that every customer deserved attentive service, innovative solutions to their unique roofing needs, and the peace of mind that comes with reliable warranties. Over the past 15 years, the company has installed and repaired thousands of rooftops across the state - from historic homes to expansive industrial complexes - while upholding Rick's commitment to honest, detail-oriented service."Reaching the 15-year mark is a major achievement in this industry," said Rick Chaffee, owner of RC Roofing.“We got here through hard work, refusing to cut corners, and always treating customers like family. I'm grateful to my incredible team and, of course, to our loyal customers who put their trust in us year after year."The company is known as an early adopter of advanced industry technology, from digital assessment tools to architecturally accurate 3D renderings of roof plans. Combining cutting-edge innovations with generations of roofing knowledge, the company consistently delivers lasting protection, energy efficiency, and enhanced curb appeal to every home and business. RC Roofing also sets itself apart through its focus on sustainable roofing processes and materials, allowing customers to reduce their environmental impact.“RC Roofing has cared for our building for over a decade now. Rick and his staff have constantly delivered, finding innovative solutions for our aging roof. RC is much more than our roofers - they're invaluable members of the community. We can't wait to celebrate their success over another 15 years!” - Roy P.While RC Roofing has witnessed immense growth over 15 years, some things haven't changed - namely, the company's dedication their Rhode Island roofing community.RC Roofing understands that unexpected roof repairs can seriously stress a family's budget. That's why the company offers transparent, affordable pricing suited to each customer's unique needs – no hidden fees or surprise add-ons.“We aim to make quality roofing attainable by customizing durable solutions at competitive rates,” said Rick Chaffee.“My team works hard to source quality materials at discounts so we can maintain reasonable prices across the board, from minor fixes to full replacements.” RC Roofing also offers flexible financing options, seasonal specials, and discounts.As RC Roofing celebrates this significant milestone anniversary, the company remains focused on the next 15 years and beyond. "I can't wait to see what the future has in store," said Rick Chaffee.“We'll continue pushing boundaries, taking care of our loyal customers, and serving Rhode Islanders for years to come. Here's to 15 more!"About RC Roofing:RC Roofing provides roof installation, repairs, maintenance, siding, gutters, insulation, and emergency services to homeowners and businesses across Rhode Island. Fully licensed and insured, the company offers free estimates and is certified in the industry's highest standards of workmanship and safety. With over 35 years of collective expertise covering all roof types and materials, RC Roofing's skilled technicians customize durable and attractive roofing solutions tailored to each structure and budget. The team has an A+ BBB rating and is certified as a ShingleMasterTM roofing contractor by CertainTeed. They also have a 4.7 rating on their Google Business Profile. The roofing company is recognized for quality craftsmanship, innovative technology like drone assessments, and an unparalleled commitment to customer service - prioritizing communication, transparency, and education so Rhode Islanders fully understand their roofing options. Their office is located at 20 Lantern Ln Barrington, RI 02806 . Learn more at our website, RC Roofing.

Rick Chaffee

RC Roofing

+1 401-298-9936

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

"Relax...You've Found Your Roofer"