Urban Edge Network Signs Historic Partnership with the Iconic B.Scott

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- URBAN EDGE NETWORK SIGNS HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ICONIC B. SCOTTDecember 30, 2023 Urban Edge Network (UEN) has announced a partnership with activist, executive producer and media mogul B. Scott.One of the early pioneers in the digital space, the longtime media personality hails from early YouTube culture as one of the first Black trans non-binary celebrities on the platform, and simultaneously launched one of the top and most respected entertainment platforms in the world lovebscott - an editorial operation covering pop culture and news."I am excited to partner with the Urban Edge Network. I look forward to working alongside Todd Brown and Hardy Pelt, whom I have known and respected for many years,” said B. Scott.B. Scott's contributions have marked milestones for programs like 'Extra', 'TV One Access', and Sirius XM Satellite Radio, where B. Scott hosted an eponymous 2010 show via Jamie Foxx's overall deal.B. Scott continues to produce their long-running podcast 'The B. Scott Show' and their advice column 'Ask B. Scott'. Dubbed“the Queen of Tea” by USA today, their site is credited for scoops and analysis by major outlets including Page Six, People, TMZ, Us Weekly and Variety.In 2012, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to appear on BET's '106 and Park', judge the 'Rip the Runway' competition and in 2013 hosted the 'Style Stage Red Carpet' at the annual BET Awards.In 2021, B. Scott hit another historic milestone when they became the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce their own television show, 'Twenties the After Show with B. Scott' on BET.“Urban Edge Network has made history since its inception, but we are extremely excited and proud of this historic partnership with B. Scott,” said Todd Brown, Co-Founder and CEO, Urban Edge Network. We will be representing their media company that is a creative force of content, a distribution platform, and is embodied by the iconic personality.”About B. ScottB. Scott became the first Black trans non-binary YouTube celebrity in 2007 along with the launch of lovebscott, making them the first trans non-binary person to have a prominent media site. Continuing their career-spanning run of historic firsts, in 2008, B. Scott became the first Black trans non-binary person to appear on 'Extra.' In 2009, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to appear on 'TV One Access.' B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to have a show -- 'The B. Scott Show' -- on Jamie Foxx's The Foxxhole on Sirius XM Satellite Radio in 2010.In 2012, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to have an advice column for Ebony Magazine. Also, in 2012, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to appear on BET's '106 and Park' and judge the Rip the Runway competition. In 2013, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to host the Style Stage Red Carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.The 'Twenties the After Show with B. Scott' was executive produced by Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, under their Hillman Grad Productions banner and under B. Scott's Ahoskie Productions banner.B. Scott is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the blogging business and digital space-- known for dropping industry-shaking exclusives featured in publications such as Essence, Page Six, People, US Weekly, and Variety. B. Scott and their work are often cited in noted media outlets including 'The Breakfast Club', 'Extra', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 'The Real', 'TMZ', and 'The Wendy Williams Show.'About Urban Edge Network and HBCU PlusUrban Edge Network was curated to level the playing field and provide a platform for diverse voices. As part of the UEN family of brands, HBCU Plus is an ad-supported Black College Sports Network, delivering 24/7 access to live and on-demand Historically Black Colleges and i!Universities games, sporting events, original sports shows, curated films, podcasts, and more. The HBCU Plus app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android.

