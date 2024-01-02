RTX To Release Fourth Quarter Results On Jan. 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX ) will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, Jan. 23, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.
About RTX
RTX
is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we
push the limits of
technology and
science
to
redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through
industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers
address
their most critical challenges.
The company, with 2022 sales of
$67 billion, is headquartered in
Arlington, Virginia.
