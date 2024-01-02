Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,

, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's

results

will

be

held

at

9

a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases. Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143 International: 1-210-795-1098



Passcode: Invesco



The

presentation

will

be

made

available

via

a

simultaneous

webcast

at

.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada:









800-834-5839 International:









1-203-369-3351

The

replay

will

be

removed

after

Feb. 7, 2024.

About

Invesco

Ltd.

Invesco

Ltd.

is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299



Jennifer Church 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Graham

Galt 404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.