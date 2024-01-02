               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results


1/2/2024 4:31:18 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,
, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's
results
will
be
held
at
9
a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free:

866-803-2143

International:

1-210-795-1098


Passcode: Invesco

The
presentation
will
be
made
available
via
a
simultaneous
webcast
at
.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada:




800-834-5839

International:




1-203-369-3351

The
replay
will
be
removed
after
Feb. 7, 2024.

About
Invesco
Ltd.
 Invesco
Ltd.
is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299

Jennifer Church

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:

Graham
Galt

404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

MENAFN02012024003732001241ID1107678358

