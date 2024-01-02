Syndax Announces Presentation At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. PT/ 8:15 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit
