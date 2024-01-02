Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's immune-modulating assets, ARCALYST, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Rachel Frank

(339) 970-9437

...