Bank OZK Announces Increase To Quarterly Common Stock Dividend And Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the“Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.38 per share, up $0.01, or 2.70% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-four quarters.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28906 per share on the Bank's 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: OZKAP) for the period covering November 15, 2023 through, but excluding February 15, 2024. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on February 15, 2024, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on February 1, 2024.

Bank OZK's consistent track record of increasing its common stock dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® index (Ticker: SPHYDA) since January 2018. The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500® that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing common stock dividends every year for at least 20 years, and that meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. For more information on the index, visit .

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $32.77 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit .

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit to sign up.