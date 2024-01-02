Dyne Therapeutics To Host Virtual Event Tomorrow, January 3 At 8:00 AM ET, To Present Initial Clinical Data From ACHIEVE And DELIVER Trials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it plans to report initial clinical data from its Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials on January 3, 2024, and to host a virtual event at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.



Dyne's leadership team will be joined by two leading neuromuscular disease experts: Valeria A. Sansone, M.D., Ph.D., and Perry Shieh, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Sansone is the Clinical and Scientific Director at the Clinical Center NeMO in Milan, Professor of Neurology, University of Milan, and a principal investigator for the ACHIEVE trial. Dr. Shieh is Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a Neurologist at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, and a principal investigator for the DELIVER trial. The program will feature presentations and Q&A.

The live event webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit .

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts:

Investors

Amy Reilly

...

857-341-1203

Media

Stacy Nartker

...

781-317-1938