Biomea Fusion To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 8:15 am – 8:55 am PST, and that Biomea management will hold 1x1 meetings during the conference January 8 – 11.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media page of Biomea's website at: .

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSIONTM System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients with various cancers and metabolic diseases, including diabetes. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACT: Investor Relations Chunyi Zhao, PhD Sr. Manager of Investor Relations & Corporate Development ... Media Relations Neera Chaudhary, PhD Chief Commercial Officer – Diabetes ...