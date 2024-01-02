               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Everquote To Participate At The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference


1/2/2024 4:16:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

26 th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Location: New York, NY

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The Company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable, and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645
...



MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107678314

