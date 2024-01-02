Dr. Jasvant Modi Promotes Jainism Across Higher Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Modi continues his work to bring Jainism to modern programs at prominent universities and colleges throughout the United States.

Dr. Jasvant Modi , a retired gastroenterologist and a renowned philanthropist is spearheading a significant global initiative to bring the ancient teachings of Jainism into the realm of higher education. Jainism, a religion known for its commitment to nonviolence and respect for all forms of life, dates back to the 6th century BCE. The philosophy emphasizes principles such as nonviolence, truth, and non-possessiveness.Dr. Modi's efforts have led to significant contributions to various institutions. The University of Illinois Department of Religion recently received a $1 million donation, the largest in its history, from a group of donors including Dr. Modi to establish Jainism as a course of study. Similarly, California State University, Northridge (CSUN), in collaboration with Dr. Modi and his wife, Dr. Meera Modi, has benefited from an $800,000 gift to support the Bhagvan Ajitnath Endowed Professorship in Jain Studies."I believe in the power of education to foster greater understanding, tolerance, and respect for diverse religious traditions," says Dr. Modi. "College and university students are the future. They are open-minded, curious, and questioning. We have a unique opportunity to begin a conversation and an education based on tolerance and mutual respect with young men and women who will one day be parents, teachers, business, and political leaders."In early 2019, Dr. Jasvant Modi, along with other donors, committed $1 million to establish the Bhagavan Kunthunath Endowed Scholar of Jain Thought Leadership at Cerritos College. This initiative marked the first-known Endowed Jain Scholar position at a U.S. community college. Dr. Modi's philanthropic endeavors extend to 28 schools across the United States, including the University of Chicago and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, committed to developing Jain studies programs.Dr. Jasvant Modi, born in Godhra, India in 1951, is a highly skilled gastroenterologist who completed his medical education at B.J. Medical College. Following his education, Dr. Modi immigrated to the U.S. in 1975 and completed his residency in Chicago, Illinois. After his residency, Dr. Modi moved to Los Angeles and dedicated himself to his medical career and philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are passionate about spreading the faith of Jainism through educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. Their dedication is exemplified by the acquisition and development of four small hospitals, which have become vital support systems for their respective communities. Dr. Modi's significant contributions and unwavering support make him an invaluable partner to the University of Birmingham's Jainism Studies and Research program.

