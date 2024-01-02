Ron Simon & Associates Files Second Applesauce Lead Poisoning Lawsuit: FDA Suspects Lead Intentionally Added To Cinnamon Ingredient

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed another lawsuit in the national outbreak of lead poisoning caused by WanaBana applesauce pouches containing cinnamon. This is first lawsuit filed since Consumer Reports announced the FDA now suspects the " extraordinary high levels of lead found in cinnamon applesauce pouches from

WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis may be the result of intentional contamination ."

National recalls have been issued for WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs. Testing by the FDA has confirmed that the cinnamon used in these products was the source of the contamination, and that lead-levels have been found to be as much as 2000 times the"acceptable" level.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the 1-year old daughter of Josefa Gonzalez, a Texas resident, who was taken to see her physician after suffering both gastrointestinal illness as well as serious developmental indications. Testing revealed highly elevated blood-lead levels. The lawsuit is filed against WanaBana, a Florida corporation, as well as the Dollar Store where her parents regularly purchased the WanaBana Cinnamon Applesauce pouches between May and November of 2023.

"It is highly unusual for the FDA to indicate that the poisoning was intentional" says attorney Ron Simon, who went on to state "we intend to find out how lead levels that are 2000 times higher than permitted were able to get into this imported product and be placed on our grocery shelves. Our clients, all children, were exposed to a extremely dangerous poison that causes long-term damage. We will be seeking significant compensation for each of the victims, as well as working to make sure this never happens again."

WanaBana, Schnuck's, and Weis Cinnamon-Flavored Applesauce Pouches Recalled

National recalls have been issued for WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs, sold at retailers including: Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores, Weis grocery stores, Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores, and other online outlets. Testing by the FDA has confirmed that the cinnamon used in these products was the source of the contamination, and that lead-levels have been found to be as much as 2000 times the "acceptable" level.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Lead Poisoning Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Lead Poisoning Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either or .

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.



Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the lead poisoning lawsuits and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected] .

