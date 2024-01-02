Israel Will Pay Price For Killing Hamas Deputy Leader: PIJ

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 3 (IANS) The political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has said that Israel will pay the price for the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, in Lebanon.

PIJ member Ahsan Attia in a statement said, "Israel will pay the price for its crimes, including the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri."

Al-Arouri was second to Hamas' political head Ismael Haniyeh. He was killed in a drone strike in Beirut on Tuesday.

Hamas said that other than al-Arouri, two other top-ranking Hamas leaders were killed in the attack. Meanwhile, Lebanon has said that it would petition in the UN Security Council against Israeli aggression within its territory.

