Language Immersion Preschool Now Available At The Houstonian Club

Recognized as a Platinum Club of America, this upscale members-only health and fitness facility in Houston now stands out as the only facility in Texas-perhaps even the entire country-to provide a unique language immersion preschool program for children.

Available exclusively to The Houstonian Club members, LIPP Schools operates year-round with part and full-time programs that follow a traditional eight-hour school day.

LIPP Schools at The Houstonian Club welcomed its first small group of students in August and has seen a receptive and engaged member community.

The Houstonian Club is helping children become bilingual through its exclusive collaboration with LIPP Schools . Recognized as a Platinum Club of America, this upscale members-only health and fitness facility in Houston now stands out as the only facility in Texas-perhaps even the entire country-to provide a unique language immersion preschool program for children aged 18 months to 5 years."The Houstonian Club is a globally recognized, premier luxury resort, where the health of body and mind meet," says Alcira Molina-Ali, President of LIPP Schools. "Similarly, LIPP Schools strives to offer top-tier immersion academics to families, coupled with the convenience and amenities of private preschool within The Houstonian Club."Available exclusively to The Houstonian Club members, LIPP Schools operates year-round with part and full-time programs that follow a traditional eight-hour school day. According to Molina-Ali, the child-to-teacher ratios are kept low, one teacher for every five students, to help boost language acquisition and give children the academic edge they need to be kindergarten-ready. Children receive teacher-led academics by a native speaker in either Spanish or Mandarin.LIPP Schools at The Houstonian Club welcomed its first small group of students in August and has seen a receptive and engaged member community. Molina-Ali notes that early language exposure benefits a young child's development and adds that children who learn a second language typically outperform monolingual peers in many developmental milestones, including mathematics, music, and early literacy."We are always looking for unique ways to enrich our members' lives – whether it is with the newest fitness innovations, enhanced recovery options, or a unique program for children," says Cher Harris, Club General Manager. "When this opportunity with LIPP Schools presented itself, it seemed like a great amenity for The Houstonians Club's members and their families."LIPP Schools at The Houstonian Club is now enrolling for 2024. For more information or to register in LIPP Schools at The Houstonian Club, contact ... or call 713.263.6594.Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

