Krohn Breakthrough Foundation Embarks On A Life-Changing Humanitarian Mission To Guatemala City, Guatemala

A Journey of Compassion and Change: Krohn Breakthrough Foundation's Upcoming Humanitarian Effort in Guatemala City

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Krohn Breakthrough Foundation, a leading humanitarian organization committed to changing and saving lives, is gearing up for a transformative humanitarian mission set to take place from January 3 to January 6, 2024, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. This mission aims to bring hope, relief, and support to those in need while strengthening our commitment to positively impacting the world.Primary Objective:The primary objective of this humanitarian mission is to help build, maintain, and support an orphanage in Guatemala, providing essential care and hope to 61 children ranging in age from 1 to 19, with most being survivors of sexual abuse or human trafficking.Humanitarian Aid and Support:Before, during and after the mission, Krohn Breakthrough Foundation will:1. Perform physical labor tasks to restore vital functions of the orphanage.2. Fund sustainable projects by clearing acreage on the property and planting sod, which will generate a yearly return of $20,000.3. Assist in getting the lime vineyard producing, allowing the orphanage to sell the produce for an additional $10,000 annually.4. Work on restoring hot water to the property.5. Continue fundraising efforts to replace leaky roofs on the dormitories and schoolhouses, where the children currently face discomfort due to moisture.Collaborating Partners:The Krohn Breakthrough Foundation is collaborating directly with the orphanage and valued donors, some of whom have fundraised in their own communities to support these endeavors.Notable Attendee:Founder of the Krohn Breakthrough Foundation, influencer, and Real Estate Investor Kris Krohn will personally attend the mission, working alongside donors to enhance the facility's safety and comfort for the children and staff.Media Involvement:Interested media outlets or individuals can contact public relations specialist Jeffrey Mann (...) or more information on how to donate and support the organization's humanitarian work, you can contact directly Executive Director Heather Berry at ... forAbout Krohn Breakthrough Foundation:The Krohn Breakthrough Foundation is on a mission to change lives and save lives. Through Breakthrough mindset coaching, we empower individuals to break free from limiting beliefs, unleash their full potential, and discover their unique purpose. Simultaneously, we conduct international humanitarian rescue operations to help the forgotten and vulnerable. Our vision is a world where every life is valued and limitless potential is unlocked.

