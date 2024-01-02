Jumeirah Bay Island: Dubai’S Rising Hub For The Elite

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Post-pandemic, Dubai's market overflowed with unsold homes, leading former SoftBank executive Akshay Naheta to buy land on Jumeirah Bay Island.



This area, shaped like a seahorse, is now blossoming into a hub for the ultra-wealthy.



Naheta, alongside Lebanese developer Wissam Damaa , is launching a collection of ten mega-mansions on the island and nearby La Mer coast.



Their company, Palace Luxury Living, aims to sell these villas for over 2 billion dirhams ($545 million).



This initiative reflects a significant shift in Dubai's property market dynamics post-pandemic.



Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as Billionaire's Island, attracts wealthy individuals and some exiles to the UAE.



It boasts a higher concentration of billionaires than other affluent areas, including a yacht club, beach resort, and high-end restaurants.



Notable residents include Saudi billionaire Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel and Israeli magnate Teddy Sagi.



Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is also set to join this elite community.



Dubai's real estate market resurgence is driven by relaxed visa laws, attracting a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals.



Despite potential fluctuations forecasted by S&P Global Ratings, the luxury segment remains robust, particularly in areas like Jumeirah Bay Island.



Initially slowed by COVID-19, the island's development is advancing with multiple projects.



Among the key attractions are Palace Luxury Living's mansions, featuring private beach access and panoramic views.







These developments, alongside the island's tranquil yet accessible location, make it a top choice for affluent clients.



Despite potential market slowdowns, Dubai's luxury real estate sector, particularly Jumeirah Bay Island, appears resilient.



The influx of high-net-worth individuals continues, drawn by Dubai's appealing lifestyle and investment opportunities.



This trend highlights the distinct market dynamics within Dubai's real estate sector, driven by both local and international factors.

Background

The global luxury real estate market saw a slight dip in the recent quarter, with 362 homes over $10 million sold across 12 markets.



According to Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy fir , this represents a 2.4% decrease from last year.



Key cities like London and Singapore experienced declines in their superprime home sales. London's sales dropped to 51 from last year's 63, while Singapore's fell to 13 from 34.



New York also witnessed a downturn in luxury property transactions. Despite this global trend, Dubai stood out, demonstrating remarkable resilience.



The city recorded an increase with 89 sales of homes valued over $10 million, up from 58 in the same period last year.



Geneva and Hong Kong echoed this trend, showing growth in their luxury markets.



Dubai has emerged as a leader in high-end home sales. This performance is notable in the current global economic context.

