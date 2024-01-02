Japan Airlines’ Major Tragedy: Coast Guard Plane Collision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Japan Airlines Airbus A350, on flight 516 from Shin-Chitose Airport, met with a grave accident at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening.



During landing, it tragically collided with a Coast Guard plane. This led to an urgent evacuation as the jet was consumed by fire.



The event was broadcast, showing the plane ablaze on the runway. Remarkably, all passengers and crew, nearly 400 in total, escaped unharmed.



However, 17 passengers were reported injured.



The collision impacted the Coast Guard crew heavily. Of the six aboard, five were fatally injured, and the captain was seriously hurt.



Their mission was to transport aid to earthquake-stricken regions near the Sea of Japan coast.







Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised the prompt action of Japan Airlines and airport staff. Their efforts ensured everyone on the Japan Airlines flight was evacuated.



He also honored the fallen Coast Guard members for their service. This incident is among the gravest for Japan Airlines in decades.



Their worst disaster occurred in 1985 when 520 lives were lost due to a crash involving Flight 123.



Following the crash, Haneda Airport suspended all flights. Over 100 fire engines and 115 fire units responded to the emergency.



The government set up a liaison office to coordinate rescue and damage assessment.



NHK's cameras at Terminal 2 captured the entire sequence of events. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism is investigating this tragic accident.

MENAFN02012024007421016031ID1107678270