Helicopter Crashes In Brazil’S Furnas Lake With Four Aboard

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday morning, a helicopter with at least four passengers crashed into Furnas Lake in Capitólio, Minas Gerais.
Three individuals were rescued and transported to nearby hospitals, while a fourth is missing and being searched for by divers.
The health status of the occupants has not been disclosed.
Two passengers managed to exit the vehicle, but two others were trapped inside the helicopter. Rescue teams, including boats and police, are responding to the incident on site.
This event occurs following a recent decree easing some safety measures for accessing Furnas Lake.
The lake had previously witnessed a tragic rockfall nearly two years ago, resulting in 10 fatalities and over 20 injuries.
MENAFN02012024007421016031ID1107678269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.