Helicopter Crashes In Brazil’S Furnas Lake With Four Aboard

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday morning, a helicopter with at least four passengers crashed into Furnas Lake in Capitólio, Minas Gerais.



Three individuals were rescued and transported to nearby hospitals, while a fourth is missing and being searched for by divers.



The health status of the occupants has not been disclosed.



Two passengers managed to exit the vehicle, but two others were trapped inside the helicopter. Rescue teams, including boats and police, are responding to the incident on site.



This event occurs following a recent decree easing some safety measures for accessing Furnas Lake.



