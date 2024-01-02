December’S Downturn: Brazil’S PMI Slips For Fourth Month

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, S&P Global reported that Brazil's Manufacturing PMI decreased to 48.4 in December.



This score means the sector is shrinking. A score below 50 shows this. For four months, the score has been under 50.



Factory orders fell again in December. This drop was the biggest since June. Less demand caused this.



Also, global sales dropped for the 22nd month. This was due to issues abroad, weak global interest, and price problems.



Costs for materials rose again. This rise was the biggest since February. Farm goods mainly caused this increase.



Pollyanna De Lima of S&P Global noted a tough end to 2023 for Brazil's industry. Fewer new orders meant less production and buying.







She said that doubts and high rates hurt the sector in 2023. Only in August did things not get worse.



However, she saw some hope in the latest PMI. More firms were hopeful for 2024. This hope led to more jobs. This shows how the sector's mood can affect plans and growth.

Background

Brazil's manufacturing struggles reflect a wider Latin American trend. Many nations in the region face similar issues. This includes political uncertainty and economic challenges.



Brazil's PMI is not alone globally. Countries worldwide are seeing industry slowdowns. These reflect broader economic shifts.



Comparing Brazil to its BRICS peers, its performance varies. Nations like China and India show different trends. These differences stem from varied economic structures and policies.



Geopolitically, Brazil's industrial health matters. It affects its influence in South America and beyond. A strong industry can boost a nation's global standing.



In terms of regional impact, Brazil's industry is vital. It's a key player in South American trade and production. Its performance can sway the region's economic health.



Internationally, Brazil's PMI is a benchmark. Analysts watch it to gauge emerging market health. It's a sign of broader trends in these economies.



Finally, Brazil's PMI shows the impact of global factors. Things like trade tensions and market shifts play a role. This highlights how interconnected the global economy is.

