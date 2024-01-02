Black Business Coop, Inc. To Host Multiple Black Business Networking Mixers Across Southern California In January 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be a part of this historic journey as the Black Business CoOp redefines Black excellence worldwide at their January Networking Mixers.

- Co-Founder Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Business CoOp , Inc. (BBCO) is thrilled to announce a few of the most anticipated events of 2024; the BBCO Networking Mixers Sponsored by TreImage.BBCO is more than an organization; it's a movement of transformation. Be a part of this historic journey as the Black Business CoOp redefines Black excellence worldwide with its Black business networking mixers.What Awaits You at the BBCO Global Launch Extravaganza?Sunday – January 7th, 2024 – 8 AM – 10 PM - Hosted by California State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah HardieHotel Current5325 Pacifica Coast Highway,Long Beach, CA 90804Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the globe. Forge invaluable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel any career and business to new heights.Inspiring Speakers: Be prepared to be mesmerized by a lineup of extraordinary speakers who have shattered ceilings, defied norms, and paved the way for success. They'll share their stories, insights, and wisdom, leaving attendees motivated to conquer their own dreams.Awards Ceremony: Witness history in the making as the BBCO recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to the Black community. These awards celebrate those who lead the charge for positive change.Upcoming Chapter MixersThursday – January 11th, 2024 – 6 PM16405 South New Hampshire,Gardena, CA 90247Friday – January 26th, 2024 – 7:30 PM1815 Hawthorne Blvd #158Redondo Beach, CA 90278Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be part of something extraordinary.For sponsorship, registration, and membership information visit: .

Sharifah Hardie

Black Business CoOp

+1 562-822-0965

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook