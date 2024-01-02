NEW ENGLAND DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION RELEASES 2024 COST GUIDE AND INDUSTRY-LEADING FIVE-YEAR WARRANTY ON ALL WORK!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our All New 2024 Home Remodeling Cost Guide is Now Available!

- Walter GropiusBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, January 2nd New England Design & Construction released its 2024 Home Remodeling Cost Guide for homeowners and luxury real estate advisors in Boston!Here at New England Design and Construction we pride ourselves on transparency.Unfortunately, it has become somewhat of an industry norm for accurate project costs to be vague, confusing or obfuscated. While in the planning stage, homeowners can often feel uncertain about what the actual final cost of a project will be and often the truth about a project's actual cost will not come to light until well into the construction phase.The ship can't be turned at this point and the client is the one who pays the price.We've had clients come to us after spending six figures on architectural plans that then couldn't be built as once bid to contractors the overall project cost came in far beyond what the client had allocated.There is nothing vague about our process and we seek to educate our clients on their various design options and the resultant cost connected to each.This is direct, candid and based on nearly twenty years' experience designing and remodeling high end and luxury homes across Boston's Metrowest and the GBA.We've produced and now released a revised edition of our NEDC Remodeling Cost Guide for use by Boston homeowners considering a major home remodel as well as Luxury Real Estate advisors guiding their clients through potential remodeling options.This is a complimentary resource guide-designed to be a helpful educational resource for all. And we are always here to answer any questions.Thus, we have created the 2024 NEDC Remodeling Cost Guide to clearly show various home costs based on real world spaces and projects.NEDC 2024 Cost Guide Overview & Table of ContentsPage 3: Getting StartedPage 4: Kitchen RenovationsPage 6: Bathroom RenovationsPage 8: Laundry Mud RoomsPage 9: Additions and BasementsPage 11: Whole Home RenovationsPage 13: Luxury Whole Home Design and Remodeling ProjectsPage 17: Cost Guide Summary

