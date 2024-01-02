Michael Smith Engineers Ltd In New Partnership With SAWA Pumpentechnik AG

(MENAFN- Pressat) Michael Smith Engineers Limited are delighted to announce a new distribution agreement with SAWA Pumpentechnik AG in the United Kingdom. SAWA are a long-established manufacturer of high-quality stainless steel hygienic centrifugal, side channel and peripheral pumps. Their strong reputation within the pump industry aligns well with the commitment to excellence that Michael Smith Engineers is known for. The arrangement enhances Michael Smith Engineers' portfolio to now include hygienic products.

This partnership holds great potential for both companies, as it combines SAWA's expertise in clean pump technology with Michael Smith Engineers' established presence and standing in the United Kingdom. Sales Director Jason Downing said“this partnership allows us to offer additional options to our large customer base in the pharmaceutical, food & drink, and chemical industries. We look forward to introducing the SAWA range to both new and existing clients who demand quality and reliability in hygienic processes.”

Jérôme Florence, Sales Manager at SAWA commented“SAWA Pumpentechnik AG is pleased to start a new partnership with MSE in the UK. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact for both companies. With MSE's strong presence and expertise in the British market, together with SAWA's innovative pump solutions, we are well-positioned to meet the demands of our customers in this region. We will make sure that this partnership will flourish over the coming years.”

SAWA Pumpentechnik AG was established in Switzerland in 1911, and like Michael Smith Engineers Limited, remains a family-owned company.