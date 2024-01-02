Sterlington Welcomes Securities Partner Jamil French To Enhance Investment Management And Regulatory Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, 2 January 2024 – Sterlington PLLC is delighted to welcome Jamil French as a Securities Partner within the firm's Investment Management and Regulatory practice. Jamil brings deep expertise in private investment funds, enhancing Sterlington's commitment to delivering world class legal services to its clients.

With a primary focus on sponsors of hedge, credit, private equity, venture capital, real estate and digital asset funds looking to launch or grow a fund advisory business, Jamil's track record and industry insight make him an asset to Sterlington's thriving team.

Prior to joining Sterlington, Jamil was a partner at FisherBroyles. Before that, he served as Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Sandell Asset Management Corp., a mid-sized, multi-strategy hedge fund manager, and as Director and Senior Counsel at Pershing LLC, a BNY Mellon company. He began his legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and then at Seward & Kissel.

A graduate of Harvard Law School with a J.D. and an A.B. cum laude from Princeton University, Jamil's accolades include being named a 2018 Hedge Fund Rising Star by Institutional Investor Magazine and recognized as a 2015 Rising Star by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association. He is a former Chairman of the Hedge Fund Association's Family Offices Subcommittee and holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Commenting on Jamil's appointment, Chris Harrison, founding partner of Sterlington, said“Jamil's arrival comes at a time when demand for our services continues to grow. Jamil is a valuable and important addition to our team, and we are delighted that he has made the decision to join us”.

About Sterlington PLLC

Sterlington PLLC is an international law firm with leading capabilities in sophisticated litigation and transactional work, and legal operations outsourcing. With deep experience and specialized skills across multiple practices and industries, our team helps clients around the world to achieve their business goals. Visit us at



