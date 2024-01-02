Naxum's Cutting-Edge Administrative Innovations: Streamlining Operations And User Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum, a visionary in referral solutions, consistently pushes the boundaries of administrative efficiency and user-centric design.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum , a visionary in referral solutions, consistently pushes the boundaries of administrative efficiency and user-centric design. Through a collaborative effort by skilled designers and engineers, NaXum has propelled its organizational infrastructure to new levels of innovation and functionality.Segun Oloto, a UI Designer, innovatively created an interactive Figma mockup design for the Support, Tickets, and Live Chat functionalities, seamlessly integrating it within the support section.As a UX Designer, Stephen Tabios meticulously restructured the tabs under Member Categories, Create Member Category, Prospect Categories, and Create Prospect Category, providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface for streamlined category management.Abdulmutalib Amoka, a MobApp Engineer, produced a refined design for the Admin Money Page - Rank History, enhancing this critical administrative tool's visual and navigational aspects.Kyle Udarbe, a UI Designer, effectively redesigned the Tools > Form page, ensuring an improved and intuitive user experience through comprehensive design alterations.Norf Almonicar, a Core Tech Engineer, implemented a new OpenCart template (version 3.0.3.8) and integrated backend logic for data storage within various Virtual Office tables, streamlining the customer order process and database management.Stephen Akugbe, a Core Tech Engineer, introduced additional filters-Deal Stage and Is Referral Agent-in the Contacts page, catering to Admins and Members and enhancing data sorting and visibility within the platform.Hassan Imran, a UX Designer, developed and integrated APIs to craft a fully functional admin webinar tool, enriching the platform with an intuitive interface for webinar management.Ahmed Bahnasy, an IS Engineer, automated backing up and organizing databases, ensuring a structured and efficient data retention and movement approach.Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, flawlessly integrated backend APIs, enabling the smooth operation of the Sponsor Change Tool within the Money Admin section.Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, successfully integrated backend APIs for the Adjustment Tool within the Money Admin area, ensuring its smooth and practical functionality.These pioneering advancements underscore NaXum's commitment to delivering seamless user experiences and optimizing operational efficiency. NaXum reaffirms its position as an industry leader in digital solutions by integrating forward-thinking designs and robust backend functionalities.

Rodd Kirby

NaXum Online Marketing Systems

+1 713-867-7999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube