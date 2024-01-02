Teen Acting And Singing Sensation Lacey Caroline Leads Teen Winter Series Shows Starting Friday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teen acting and singing sensation Lacey Caroline has a full lineup of musical theater shows and films to dazzle Charlotte area audiences in 2024, starting with her role as Val Clark in“A Chorus Line.” Lacey will be joined by a solid cast of talented performers from seven different universities and five Charlotte area high schools for the special Teen Winter Series put on by LAD Space and Davidson Community Players (DCP).The media are invited to a rehearsal this week as the cast prepares for the shows that begin on Friday, Jan. 5, to experience the bonds formed through this intensive experience that raises the cast's performance level and enhances personal relationships.“It has been exciting to work with this amazing group of performers to put on such a challenging show. A Chorus Line is iconic and is difficult to do in several months, much less a few weeks,” Lacey said.“This cast, our director and choreographer Debbie, and musical director Vicki - we all worked hard even before the first day of rehearsal, studying choreography videos, learning our music and lines, so that we could focus on staging and bringing our characters to life. I am so proud of everyone involved in this production and cannot wait to perform this show this weekend.”“A Chorus Line” rehearsals:Wednesday Jan. 3 and Thursday Jan. 4: 5-9 p.m.Shows:Friday, Jan. 5: 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 6: 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Jan. 7: 2 p.m.The winter series is the first time DCP is presenting an abbreviated rehearsal and performance schedule during school winter break. Lacey and several other talent will be performing in additional Lake Norman area shows. Lacey also will be starring as Elsa in Disney's“Frozen, Jr.” with DCP Jan. 25-27. Six other“A Chorus Line” members also will be in Frozen, Jr. - Taylor Shirley, Jordan White, Connor Cooper, Trulyn Rhinehardt, Amelia Rizzardi-Leaser and John Harris. These shows also share stage manager Kyara Miranda. Lacey, Trulyn, Connor, Amelia, John and Kate Brower also are in rehearsals for Metrolina Theater Association's presentation of“Be More Chill” with the Cain Center for the Arts at the end of February.Lacey, who is 17 and who graduated from home school at age 16, is an award-winning actor and former NASCAR on NBC kid reporter. She debuted the role of Addy in the world premiere workshop of Mecklenburg County Song and Dance Competition from LA-based composer Brandon Jarrett and Tommie Retter, former cast member of Broadway's“Billy Elliott The Musical.” Lacey won best actress at LA Under the Stars Film Festival in 2023 for her lead role as Ellie in the short film“Worm Radio,” available on YouTube's DUST channel. She also can be seen as Dorinda Kresk in UglyStik TV's“Spelling Bee” with Bass Pro Fisherman Matt Robertson.Her largest role is in Hallmark Hall of Fame's“A Christmas Love Story” with Kristen Chenoweth, Scott Wolf and Kevin Quinn. And she recently was cast in“Rise to Fame,” a pilot teen drama with a musical element filming in early 2024. She also plays the role of young Sam in Jessica Michael Davis' debut feature,“Escaping Ohio.”“A Chorus Line” tickets are $18 and available at this link .Director Debbie Lauder was nominated for a 2023 Broadway World award for her choreography for MARY POPPINS (Davidson Community Players) and has personally performed in A CHORUS LINE seven times. Click here to view cast list.Follow Lacey Caroline on Instagram: @iamlaceycarolineView her IMDb pageLacey is represented by manager Kim Matuka of Schuller Talent, Avalon Artists Group, Monarch Talent Agency and Abelita PR.

