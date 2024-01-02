Chatnbx Welcomes Flipkart Chief Data Scientist, Mayur Datar, To Its Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / ChatNBX , a leading provider of open-source large language models, has announced the addition of Mayur Datar, Flipkart's Chief Data Scientist, to its board of advisors. This appointment comes after their recent fundraising round with Flipkart Ventures.

(Left to Right): Rohan Pooniwala, Naman Maheshwari, Mayur Datar, Anshuman Pandey

The founders of ChatNBX (NimbleBox) and board member Mayur Datar



Mayur Datar, a seasoned research scientist with a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University, brings a wealth of experience to ChatNBX. Prior to Flipkart, Mayur held a prominent role at Google, where he led data science and machine learning initiatives. Currently, as the head of Flipkart's data science and machine learning platform teams, Mayur will provide valuable insights to the ChatNBX platform, enabling the company to deploy large language models to production for enterprises.

"As ChatNBX continues to expand its customer base and enhance its platform capabilities, Mayur's experience in scaling technological applications will be invaluable," said Anshuman Pandey, CEO of NimbleBox (the parent company of ChatNBX). "We are confident that Mayur's expertise will strengthen our commitment to becoming a leading global AI company, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Flipkart team."

With Mayur's guidance, ChatNBX aims to serve enterprises that require robust AI solutions to manage millions of requests per second. This partnership reinforces ChatNBX's dedication to providing cutting-edge AI technology to its customers and further solidifies its position as a trusted provider of open-source large language models.

About ChatNBX :

ChatNBX is a leading provider of open-source large language models, dedicated to empowering businesses with advanced AI technology. Founded by Anshuman Pandey, Naman Maheshwari, and Rohan Pooniwala, NimbleBox is committed to delivering innovative AI solutions like ChatNBX that help businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving generative AI landscape.

